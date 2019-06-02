   
Turkey's Şamiloğlu wins gold at gymnastics World Challenge Cup

Published 02.06.2019 21:25
Sabah file photo

A Turkish gymnast won a gold medal at International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) 2019 World Challenge Cup held in Koper city of Slovenia on Sunday.

In Men's Artistic Gymnastics, 38-year-old Ümit Şamiloğlu claimed the gold medal in horizontal bars, according to a statement that was released by the Turkish Gymnastics Federation.

United Kingdom's Frank Baines won the silver medal and Israel's Alexander Myakinin won the bronze medal.

The World Challenge Cup 2019 series started on Feb. 21 and will go until Nov. 24.

