Turkey's compound men team bagged silver medal in the 2019 World Archery Championships on Saturday.

Turkish men were beaten by South Korea in the final of the top-tier archery tournament held in the Dutch city of 's-Hertogenbosch by 235-233 to become runner-up in this category.

Separately Turkey's compound women team were defeated by India 229-226 to come fourth in this tournament.

Turkish women team missed the chance to get the bronze medal.