Turkish compound women team bag gold medal in Archery World Cup

Turkish compound women team beat Great Britain 232-221 on Saturday to win a gold medal in the 2019 Archery World Cup in Germany.

Turkish Archery Federation said on its website that Turkey team -- Yesim Bostan, Gizem Elmaağaçlı and Ipek Tomruk -- won gold medal after defeating Great Britain in the compound women team final in Berlin.

Turkey previously won against India in the World Cup quarterfinals, then beat the U.S. in semis to reach the final in this category.

The 2019 Archery World Cup will end on Sunday.