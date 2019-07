The Turkish women's U16 volleyball team won the European championship on Sunday, defeating co-host Italy 3-0 in the final match.

Italy was shut out 3-0 once before in the tournament to Turkey in the pool phase.

Sunday's win crowned Turkey as the champions in Europe in the U16 women's category.