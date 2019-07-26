Turkey wins 6 more medals at Youth Olympics in Baku

Turkey won six medals, including two gold, on the fourth day of the 2019 Summer European Youth Olympics Festival in Baku, Azerbaijan.

In the men's 55-kilogram final, Turkish judoist Berat Bahadır won the gold medal, defeating Belgium's R. Demets. Merve Azak also beat Bulgarian judoist Anastasia Balaban and claimed the gold medal in the women's 44-kilogram final. In the women's 40-kilogram final, Turkish judoist Müberra Güneş was defeated by Romania's Giorgia-Barbara Haglianu and won the silver medal. Turkish swimmers also claimed titles at the festival. Berke Saka finished third, claiming the bronze in the men's 200-meter individual medley with a time of 2:03.25.

The men's 4x100-meter freestyle team, comprising Batuhan Filiz, Efe Hacısalihoğlu, Yiğit Aslan and Bora Gülşen, bagged the bronze medal with 3:28.09. Özlem Becerek won the bronze medal in the women's discus throw final with 53.43 meters. Turkey has so far collected a total of 15 medals, six gold, four silver and five bronze, at the festival.

The 15th edition of the festival will finish on Friday.