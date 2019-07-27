Norwegian runner dies after being struck by lightning during mountain race in Italy

A Norwegian woman was killed by lightning on Saturday while competing in a mountain run in northern Italy, ANSA news agency reported.

The 45-year-old woman was taking part in South Tyrol's Ultra Skyrace in the Italian Alps near the border with Austria when she was struck around 7:15 pm (1715 GMT) at an altitude of 2,100 meters, the agency reported, citing emergency services.

The Alpine rescue service and South Tyrol's air rescue reached the woman in the mountains between the Sarentino Valley and the Passiria Valley, but she died later in hospital, ANSA reported.

The 121-kilometer race starts and ends in Bolzano in Italy's north-eastern region of Trentino-Alto Adige.