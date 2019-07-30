   
SPORTS
CATEGORIES

Turkish athlete wins bronze in world cadet wrestling

ANADOLU AGENCY
ISTANBUL
Published 30.07.2019 22:57

Young Turkish wrestler Adil Mısırcı won a bronze medal in 2019 World Cadet Wrestling Championships in Bulgaria on Tuesday.

In men's 110kg final, Mısırcı beat Armenia's Sergey Sargsyan 3-2.

Bulgaria's capital Sofia is hosting 2019 World Cadet Wrestling Championships which began on Monday, with 30 young Turkish wrestlers also taking part in the championships.

Under-18 wrestlers are competing for a total of 30 gold medals - 20 for men's events in Greco-Roman and freestyle wrestling, and 10 in the women's categories.

The seven-day tournament at the Armeets Arena will run through Aug. 4.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Previous in Sports U.S. athlete Dalilah Muhammad set the bar higher in 400 meters hurdles...
DAILY SABAH RECOMMENDS