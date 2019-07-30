Turkish athlete wins bronze in world cadet wrestling

Young Turkish wrestler Adil Mısırcı won a bronze medal in 2019 World Cadet Wrestling Championships in Bulgaria on Tuesday.

In men's 110kg final, Mısırcı beat Armenia's Sergey Sargsyan 3-2.

Bulgaria's capital Sofia is hosting 2019 World Cadet Wrestling Championships which began on Monday, with 30 young Turkish wrestlers also taking part in the championships.

Under-18 wrestlers are competing for a total of 30 gold medals - 20 for men's events in Greco-Roman and freestyle wrestling, and 10 in the women's categories.

The seven-day tournament at the Armeets Arena will run through Aug. 4.