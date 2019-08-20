Cycling: Former champ Dumoulin quits Team Sunweb

Former world champion Tom Dumoulin, second to Geraint Thomas in the 2018 Tour de France, is quitting Sunweb after eight years, the Dutch team announced Monday.

"After an incredible eight-year journey filled with countless successes, Team Sunweb and Tom Dumoulin are set to go their separate ways at the end of the 2019 season," Sunweb said.

The 28-year-old Dutchman, who was forced to sit out this year's Tour de France with a knee injury, had two years to run on his Sunweb contract. "After the disappointment of missing the Tour and finding myself sitting at home, I started to consider that a new environment could be refreshing," he said on the team website. "There were great offers and this phase of my career felt like the right time to take it."