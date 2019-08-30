Turkey to host global event for athletes with Down syndrome

The 2nd Trisome World Sports Games, which brings together athletes with Down syndrome from around the world for various sports competitions, will be held in southern Turkey's Antalya next year, officials said in a news conference Wednesday.

Chairman of the Sports Union for Athletes with Down Syndrome (SUDS) Geoff Smedley said the games will be held between March 31 and April 7, 2020. The first event was held in Italy in 2016.

Smedley said they expect some 1,500 athletes from around 100 countries to participate in the competitions, which will involve various sports events, including athletics, swimming, gymnastics, table tennis, judo, basketball, football and volleyball.

He added that people from all around the world will come to Turkey to attend the event. It would show "Turkey is such a strong and reliable country," adding that the event will also be the biggest of its kind held for the people with Down syndrome in Turkey's history.

Turkey's Special Athletes Federation Chairman Birol Aydın also spoke at the news conference, held at Antalya Sports Hall. He thanked President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan for his contributions in providing people with disabilities with opportunities to pursue sports and athletics.