EuroVolley: Turkey counts on home court advantage against Netherlands

The Turkish women's national volleyball team will challenge the Netherlands in the 2019 EuroVolley Women's European Volleyball Championship today in the quarterfinals. Players acknowledge that the European side is tough but they are also confident of winning with the support of the fans.

Turkey, fresh off from a 3-2 victory over Croatia in the round of 16, will host the Netherlands in the capital Ankara where Serbia will take on Bulgaria in the other match of the day. Italy and Russia and Poland and Germany will compete in quarterfinals in Poland's Lodz. Turkey will also host the semifinals and finals. The country last hosted EuroVolley in 2003.

Turkey's Gözde Yılmaz said it won't be an easy match against one of eight best teams of Europe but pointed to their comeback from 2-1 against Croatia.

"[The Netherlands] has very good players but I believe we will be ready for them. I count on my teammates and fans for victory," she said.

Wing spiker Fatma Yıldırım, who was one of key players in the victory against Croatia, said the Dutch side has a stable streak of wins but "we are the host." "I think we have the upper hand here and are equal to the Dutch in the quarterfinals," she added.