Turkey's Büşra Işıldar won a gold medal at the 2019 EUBC Youth European Boxing Championships Tuesday, after beating her Ukrainian opponent Maria Kryvonis in the women's +81kg category.

Turkey won 1 gold, 2 silver and 1 bronze medals in the championships that were held in Bulgarian capital Sofia and ended on Tuesday.

Turkey's Sena Erdoğan and Elanur Sağıt claimed silver medals in the women's 75kg and 81kg, respectively, while Mehmet Aydemir won a bronze medal in the men's 64kg category.