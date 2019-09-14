Junior Turkish players claim 10 medals at Balkan Badminton Championships

Turkey's national badminton players won 10 medals, including gold and silver, at individual competitions of the Balkan Junior Badminton Championships held in Bulgaria, the country's badminton federation said in a statement Saturday.

The statement said that the national athletes won two gold, two silver, and six bronze medals at the championship for athletes under the age of 13. The competitions were held in the Bulgarian city of Perushtica.

Veysel Taşdemir won one of the gold medals at the singles competition while he and Emre Mutlu won another gold medal at the male doubles competition.

National athletes Aleyna Korkut and Elif Rabia Şimşek won a silver medal at the doubles competition for female athletes while Şevval Naz Işık and Ali Devran Açıksu also won silver at the doubles competition for mixed genders.

Turkish athletes Emre Mutlu, Aleyna Korkut, Aysu Arslan, Mert Seven, Mehmetcan Töremiş, Tayla Gerçeker, and Zülal Pekez claimed bronze medals at singles and doubles competitions, the statement said.

Turkey has previously won a gold medal at the team competitions as well.