Turkish paralympic swimmer wins silver at world championships

Turkish athlete Sümeyye Boyacı claimed the silver medal at the World Para Swimming Championships 2019 on Saturday.

Boyacı finished the 50-meter backstroke in 44.74 seconds at the championships held in London, bagging the silver medal.

Sevilay Öztürk, another Turkish paralympic swimmer, ranked eighth in the same competition finishing in 50.54 seconds, while Beytullah Eroğlu came sixth in the men's 50-meter backstroke.

Turkey's Youth and Sports Minister Mehmet Muharrem Kasapoğlu congratulated the athletes over phone.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan also congratulated Sümeyye Boyacı for her success.

"Heartfelt congratulations to our national athlete Sümeyye Boyacı, who made us proud by winning a silver medal at the World Para Swimming Championships," Erdoğan said and continued by thanking Boyacı for her success.