Turkey's Rıza Kayaalp clinches gold in World Wrestling Championship

Turkey's Rıza Kayaalp became the first Greco-Roman wrestler to claim the title of world champion four times after defeating his Cuban opponent in the 130kg category to claim a gold medal.

Kayaalp defeated his opponent Oscar Pino Hinds 3-1 in the last match of the day at the World Wrestling Championships at Barys Arena in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan.







His latest title also made Kayaalp the first Turkish wrestler to win four world titles, surpassing wrestling greats Hamza Yerlikaya and Selçuk Çebi, who have three titles each. He previously became world champion in 2011, 2015 and 2017.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan called Kayaalp to congratulate him on his victory as soon as he left the mat.







Soon after, the president shared two pictures of him watching the match in his office at the Beştepe Presidential Palace Complex in a tweet. "I congratulate our national wrestler Rıza Kayaalp from the heart for making us proud once again by winning the gold medal for the fourth time at the World Wrestling Championships." Erdoğan wrote.







The 29-year-old qualified for the semifinal by defeating his Chilean and Chinese rivals. Kayaalp won his bout against Cuban-Chilean Yasmani Acosta Fernandez in the first round of the tournament that started on Sept. 14 and was set against China's Lingzhe Meng in a match that ended in 4-0. He next took on Georgian wrestler Iakobi Kajaia who he went on to defeat 5-1 in the quarterfinal.

Kayaalp challenged Germany's Eduard Popp in the semifinals and after a 1-0 victory in the first round, he breezed past Popp with a 4-1 bout and secured a spot for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

