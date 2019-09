Turkey beat Belarus 3-1 late Tuesday in a pool C match at the 2019 Men's CEV Volleyball European Championship.

The team won the sets 25-21, 26-24 and 25-19 in the Slovenian capital, Ljubljana.

Belarus won the third set 25-20.

The victory enables Turkey to keep their hopes alive to qualify for the Round of 16.

The tournament is being co-hosted by France, Belgium, Slovenia and the Netherlands.

Turkey is clubbed in the poll with Belarus, Russia, Finland, North Macedonia and hosts Slovenia.