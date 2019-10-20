Female Turkish weightlifter becomes European champion

Turkish female athlete Gamze Karakol became champion in women's 49-kg category in 2019 European Junior Weightlifting Championships in Romania's Bucharest.



In the women's 49 kilograms, Karakol won a bronze medal in the snatch category and won a gold medal in a clean and jerk category after lifting 72 kg and 92 kg, respectively to claim the title in the tournament.



Separately, Ramazan Kara won silver in men's 61-kg category lifting 263 kg while Doğan Dönen bagged bronze in the same category, lifting 262 kg. Turkish athletes won 12 medals in a total with four gold, two silver and six bronze in the championships.