Wrestler Taha Akgül wins gold in international military Olympics

In the army or outside, Taha Akgül is no stranger to gold medals. The young wrestler was drafted into the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) solely to compete in the seventh edition of the International Military Sports Council (CISM) World Games, an Olympic event where soldiers compete. In yesterday's bout in the freestyle 125-kilo final, the Olympic champion defeated Yadollah Mohebbi, an Iranian wrestler and Asia champion in his category, 3-0.

Akgül's victory brought the first gold to Turkey in the Military Games in China's Wuhan that started last week. Fatih Yaşarlı also won bronze in the 97-kilo freestyle category yesterday by defeating China's Bahetihan Huwatibieke. On Monday, Selahattin Kılıçsallayan and Soner Demirtaş secured bronze medals for Turkey.

Akgül, who won a silver medal in the latest World Wrestling Championships last month, is a seven-time European champion.