Defending champ Justin Rose returns for Turkish Airlines Open

The Turkish Airlines Open, one of the most prestigious international golf events Turkey hosts, return on Thursday to Antalya, the Mediterranean city famed for its golf courses.



Defending champion Justin Rose will be among 75 players in four-day tournament which hands out $7 million in total in prizes. European Tour Race to



Dubai's top 70 players are eligible for the tournament.



Justin Rose who boasts consecutive wins in the last two editions of the tournament, will join Austria's Bernd Wiesberg, 2016 Masters champion Danny Willett, 2018 Masters champion Patrick Reed, British Open's 2018 winner Francesco Molinari and 2019 winner Shane Lowry. Wild cards are 2020 Ryder Cup European team captain Padraid Harrington and PGA Tour's young star Pan Cheng-tsung.