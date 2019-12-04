Volleyball: Eczacıbaşı beats Itambe Minas 3-0

Turkish women's volleyball powerhouse Eczacıbaşı VitrA beat Brazil's Itambe Minas 3-0 in its second match at the 2019 Women's FIVB Club World Championship on Wednesday.

The Turkish club defeated its Brazilian opponent by 25-17, 25-23 and 25-16 sets in the Pool A game in Shaoxing, China.

On Tuesday, Eczacibasi VitrA lost 3-1 to Italy's Imoco Volley in its first game at the tournament.

The Turkish club will face China's Guangdong Evergrande in its last match of the group stage on Friday.

The top two clubs in each group will advance to the semifinals of the tournament, which will end Dec. 8.