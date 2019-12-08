Eczacıbaşı VitrA heads to Club World Championship final against Imoco Volley

Turkish volleyball club Eczacıbaşı VitrA bested Italian team Igor Gorgonzola 3-2 on Saturday to qualify for the 2019 Women's FIVB Volleyball Club World Championship final.



Eczacıbaşı VitrA grabbed the final ticket in the tie-breaking set versus Igor Gorgonzola 15-13 as the game was 2-2 in Shaoxing, China.



The Turkish club won the first set 25-21 to lead the game.



Igor Gorgonzola made it 1-1 after winning the second set 25-23. Eczacıbaşı VitrA dominated the third set 25-11.



But in the fourth set, the Italians equalized once again with a 25-23 win to take the match to the tie-breaking set.



Eczacıbaşı VitrA beat its rival 15-13 in the tie-breaker, eliminating Igor Gorgonzola and booking its ticket to the final.



Saturday's winner Eczacıbaşı VitrA will face Imoco Volley from Italy in Sunday's final at 1200GMT.



Separately, Turkey's VakıfBank will play a third-place match against Igor Gorgonzola as Sunday's bronze medal match will begin at 0900GMT.