Turkey's Can bags fourth consecutive gold in European Cross-Country

DAILY SABAH WITH AFP
ISTANBUL
Published 08.12.2019 19:42
Yasemin Can of Turkey celebrates after crossing the finish line to win the Women's race during the European Cross Country Championships at the Bela Vista park in Lisbon, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. (AP Photo)
Turkey's Yasemin Can claimed a fourth consecutive European women's cross-country title on Sunday as fellow teammate Aras Kaya was surprised by Sweden's Robel Fsiha in the men's event.

Can claimed gold ahead of Norway's Karoline Grovdal, with Eritrea-born Swede Samrawit Mengsteab rounding out the podium.

Fsiha, also born in Eritrea, upset Kaya for victory, with Italy's Yemaneberhan Crippa taking bronze.

Norwegian prodigy Jakob Ingebrigtsen won a fourth title in the under-20 category.

"It was a fun race," said Ingebrigtsen. "It looked like it was going to be a difficult race, but after the first lap you already know who's bringing it and who's not.

"I'm already looking forward to racing in the future... After a couple of years you feel like you've been there and done it all but now I'm looking forward to not being in the junior (under-20) category anymore."

