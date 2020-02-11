50 Turkish athletes book Tokyo 2020 spots

A total of 50 Turkish athletes from nine disciplines have so far qualified for the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympic Games while many others are still vying for a spot in the games to be held at the Japanese capital from July 24 to Aug. 9.

Turkey's contingent for the 2016 Rio Olympics had 103 athletes, including 48 women and 55 men, who competed in 33 disciplines. They won eight medals: one gold, three silver and four bronze.

Here are the athletes who have already secured their spots at this year's Olympics:

Artistic and rhythmic gymnastics: Nazlı Savranbaşı, Ferhat Arıcan, İbrahim Çolak (hoop), Ahmet Önder (parallel bars).

Shooting: Özgür Varlık (25-meter rapid fire pistol), İsmail Keleş (10-meter air pistol), Yusuf Dikeç (10-meter air pistol).

Athletics: Kaan Kigen Özbilen (marathon), Polat Kemboi Arıkan (marathon), Mert Girmalegesse (marathon), Yasemin Can (5,000 meters and 10,000 meters), Yasmani Copello (400-meter hurdles), Ramil Guliyev (200 meters), Meryem Bekmez (race walking), Salih Korkmaz (race walking), Özkan Baltacı (hammer throw), Eda Tuğsuz (javelin throw), and Necati Er (triple jump).

The International Cyclist Union (UCI) said on its website in November 2019 that Turkey had a quota for two athletes in cycling.

Wrestling: Rıza Kayaalp (Greco-Roman 130 kg), Cenk İldem (Greco-Roman 97 kg), Süleyman Atlı (freestyle 57 kg), Taha Akgül (freestyle 125 kg).

Taekwondo: Rukiye Yıldırım (women's 49 kg), Nur Tatar (women's 67 kg), Nafia Kuş (women's 67 kg).

Volleyball: Turkish women's national team

Sailing: Ecem Güzel (laser radial), Alican Kaynar (Finn class), Deniz Çınar (470 class), Ates Çınar (470 class), Dilara Uralp (windsurf).

Swimming: Berkay Ömer Öğretir (100-meter breaststroke), Viktoria Zeynep Güneş (200-meter medley), Beril Böcekler (800-meter and 1,500-meter mix), Emre Sakci (100-meter breaststroke), Merve Tuncel (1,500-meter mix).