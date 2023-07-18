The Australian state of Victoria dealt a severe blow to the 2026 Commonwealth Games as it pulled out of hosting the prestigious multisport event on Tuesday.

The announcement left organizers in disarray, grappling to salvage the games as they expressed profound disappointment at Victoria's decision.

Victoria's Premier Daniel Andrews cited exorbitant cost blowouts as the primary reason for his state's withdrawal.

Initially estimated at AU$2 billion (US$1.36 billion), the projected expenses had skyrocketed to an eye-watering AU$7 billion, a figure deemed far beyond reason. In a news conference held in Melbourne, Andrews made his stance clear, stating, "Frankly, $7 billion for a sporting event, we are not doing that."

He adamantly refused to compromise the funding for essential services like hospitals and schools to accommodate an event that had exceeded its estimated budget by threefold.

Regrettably, the games will no longer take place in Victoria in 2026. Premier Andrews informed the Commonwealth Games authorities of the state's intention to terminate the contract, leaving the future of the event hanging in uncertainty.

Originally planned to span five regional hubs – Geelong, Ballarat, Bendigo, Gippsland and Shepparton – each equipped with its own athletes' village, the Games faced numerous challenges in their execution. Andrews revealed that his team explored alternatives, including reducing the number of hubs or relocating the games to Melbourne, but none of the proposed solutions proved viable.

To offset the disappointment caused by the cancellation, Andrews announced a substantial AU$2 billion support package for regional Victoria, a gesture aimed at revitalizing the affected areas.

While Premier Andrews refrained from disclosing the cost associated with terminating the agreement, he affirmed that discussions with the Commonwealth Games Federation had been amicable.

However, the federation, based in London, expressed its profound disappointment, criticizing the lack of prior dialogue and the limited notice provided.

In a statement, they emphasized their desire for joint deliberations to explore alternative solutions before the government reached its decision.

The Commonwealth Games Federation contended that Victoria had deviated from the original plans outlined when it was exclusively awarded the hosting rights just 14 months ago.

Changes included the addition of more sports, the introduction of an extra regional hub and alterations to venue arrangements, all of which incurred additional expenses.

Despite claims that "sufficient funding was available to deliver the Victoria 2026 Commonwealth Games," the federation expressed its discontent with the unilateral decision-making process.

Ben Houston, president of Commonwealth Games Australia, echoed these sentiments, describing the new cost estimates as a "gross exaggeration."

He condemned the outcome, expressing deep disappointment for the athletes and the communities eagerly anticipating the event.

With Victoria's withdrawal, the fate of the 2026 Commonwealth Games hangs precariously in the balance.

In recent times, fewer countries have displayed interest in hosting the spectacle, perceiving it as losing relevance.

Nevertheless, the Commonwealth Games Federation remains steadfast in its commitment to finding a solution that aligns with the athletes' best interests and the broader Commonwealth Sports Movement.

Historically, the event has attracted over 4,000 athletes representing the 54 nations of the Commonwealth, encompassing territories once under the British Empire's dominion.

The previous edition, held in 2022, took place in England after Birmingham stepped in as a substitute host.

The Victorian state opposition criticized Premier Andrews' decision, branding it a "massive humiliation" and warning of its detrimental impact on Victoria's reputation.

The repercussions could potentially harm the state's chances of securing high-profile sporting events in the future, dealing a significant blow to its sporting aspirations.