Aysu Türkoğlu became the youngest Turkish swimmer to cross the English Channel between England and France, crossing in 16 hours and 28 minutes.

21-year-old Ege University Faculty of Sports Sciences student Türkoğlu's crossing of the English Channel started yesterday at 12:02 Turkish time from Dover. Her trainer Bengisu Avcı and her father Mustafa Türkoğlu followed the swimmer along the way by boat.

Struggling with multidirectional currents and waves, the young swimmer completed the English Channel crossing at the Cap Gris-Nez coast of France at the end of 16 hours and 28 minutes.

The swimmer, who broke the record, burst into tears. She published the moments she got on the boat after swimming for 16 hours on her social media account.