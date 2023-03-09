Emirhan Akçakoca, a remarkable young man with down syndrome, has amassed an impressive 27 medals in athletics since he began in Tekirdağ five years ago and shows no signs of slowing down in his pursuit of greater achievements.

Having been first exposed to athletics five years ago, 17-year-old Emirhan Akçakoca has rapidly honed his skills, resulting in numerous successes in high-level national competitions.

Akçakoca achieved extraordinary success in the realm of triathlon, having earned an awe-inspiring 27 medals – 20 of them gold – by winning the European and World Championships following the Turkish Championships.

His crowning achievement was his world record-breaking performance in the 100-meter triathlon.

Akçakoca, determined to accomplish more, trains under the tutelage of Tekirdağ Provincial Directorate of Youth and Sports Athletics coach Lokman Öksüz at the Tekirdağ Namık Kemal Stadium.

In an exclusive interview with Anadolu Agency (AA), Akçakoca exuded his passion for athletics and expressed his ambition to break more records and collect more medals.

"Working with my trainer has been a great experience and I have been able to achieve excellent results in the competitions I have participated in so far. Representing Türkiye, I traveled to Italy and Czechia, winning 27 medals. Standing on the podium after each competition has been an indescribably thrilling experience, and I am determined to continue my training and win more medals for my country. My goal is to continue to do my best and reach the podium each time," he said.

His coach, Lokman Öksüz, lauded Akçakoca's unwavering dedication to the European Championships, which are around the corner.

He emphatically declared that when given the chance, special athletes have the potential to exceed all expectations.

Öksüz beamed with pride as he praised his athletes for consistently securing top placements on the podium.

"Emirhan is an exceptionally gifted boy. His promise as an athlete has been undeniable, and we have done whatever is necessary to foster his development. As long as we continue to dedicate ourselves to his training, we can expect more successes to come. Our goals have shifted to the European Championships, and we are determined to come out with a triumphant result," he said.

"Emirhan is striving to better his own record, thus besting the world record in the triathlon's 100-meter event. It is highly inspirational that athletes like Emirhan can achieve success and be featured on television receiving medals. This success can serve as a source of motivation for families, inspiring their children to pursue their own athletic dreams. We are determined to increase the number of these successful special athletes," he added.