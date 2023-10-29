The 4th Presidential International Yacht Races celebrated 100 years of the Turkish republic on Sunday.

Held under the auspices of the Turkish Presidency, the annual race is organized by the Istanbul Offshore Yacht Racing Club, in collaboration with the Sports and Tourism Ministries.

The event's Istanbul leg painted a vibrant spectacle on the centenary of the republic with nearly hundred sailboats fiercely cutting through the waters of Istanbul's Bosporus.

This year, the excitement of the 100th Year Republic Cup took center stage of the world's only yacht race that spans two continents.

The Istanbul leg of the races, which started with the "Buoy Races" on July 25 in Muğla, commenced Saturday.

The race, featuring 100 sailboats and approximately 1,000 competitors, commenced with a moment of silence in honor of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk and his comrades.

Competitors paid their respects to Atatürk by sounding their horns and waving flags, then engaged in fierce competition against strong winds and currents.

As the athletes set their sails between Ortaköy and Anadoluhisarı, colorful scenes unfolded in the Bosphorus.

President of the Istanbul Offshore Yacht Racing Club Ekrem Yemlihaoğlu said: "We have been waiting for this day for four years. This year has a special meaning for us, beyond just a race."

"We are very grateful to everyone who made it possible for us on this day, the 100th year of our Republic. We express our thanks."