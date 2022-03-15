The 57th Tour of Turkiye, held under the auspices of the Turkish presidency, will be held between April 10 and April 17 this year.
The event, officially known as the Presidential Cycling Tour of Turkiye, was formally announced at a program held in Istanbul Tuesday.
The program was attended by Presidential Personnel and Principles head, Bilal Şentürk and Turkish Cycling Federation President Emin Müftüoğlu among others.
The world’s only intercontinental cycling race will cover a total of 1,303 kilometers. It will start off at Bodrum, located on western Turkey’s Aegean coast, take cyclists through eight different stages before finishing in Istanbul.
Twenty-five teams from 14 countries and a total of 175 cyclists will join the race. There will be 12 pro teams, including seven WorldTour and six continental teams, among the participants.
This year’s event has added four more WorldTour teams that will feature top races like Nairo Quintana, Sam Bennett and Chris Froome.
Stage 1: Bodrum-Kuşadası: 207 kilometers
Stage 2: Selçuk (Efes)-Alaçatı: 158 kilometers
Stage 3: Çeşme-İzmir (Karşıyaka): 123 kilometers
Stage 4: Izmir (Konak)-Manisa (Spil): 147 kilometers
Stage 5: Manisa-Ayvalık: 192 kilometers
Stage 6: Edremit (Akçay)-Eceabat (57. Alay Şehitliği): 205 kilometers
Stage 7: Gelibolu-Tekirdağ: 135 kilometers
Stage 8: Istanbul-Istanbul: 136 kilometers
