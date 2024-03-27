The 59th Presidential Cycling Tour of Türkiye (TUR 2024), boasting a challenging 1,253-kilometer route, is poised to showcase thrilling competitions.

TUR 2024 will welcome 25 teams, comprising four World Tour Teams, nine ProTeams and 12 Continental Teams from 13 countries.

The 59th edition of the Presidential Cycling Tour of Türkiye, under the patronage of the Presidency of the Republic of Türkiye and supported by the Ministry of Youth and Sports, will be held from April 21-28.

Organized by the Turkish Cycling Federation, this prestigious event is the only cycling race in Türkiye featured on the International Cycling Union's (UCI) European Tours calendar and falls under the "ProSeries" category.

The tour will commence in Antalya on April 21 and culminate in Istanbul on April 28, attracting top professional teams and athletes from around the globe.

The 59th Presidential Cycling Tour of Türkiye will span eight stages across eight days, traversing from Antalya to Kemer and Kaş, Fethiye to Marmaris, Bodrum to Kuşadası, and concluding in Istanbul after passing through Manisa and Izmir.

The route will be the battleground for renowned cyclists from around the world.

Following the air transfer of teams from Izmir to Istanbul after the seventh stage, the race will culminate with the Istanbul stage.

This grand event will receive substantial support from its corporate partners.

The Spor Toto Organization Presidency, the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, the Ministry of Health, the Turkish Tourism Promotion and Development Agency (TGA) and the Turkish Sports Writers Association (TSYD) will bolster the event.

Furthermore, governorates, district governorates, municipalities, police units, gendarmerie units, highways, provincial cultural and health units, and various other institutional teams in the cities along the route will contribute to the organization's success.