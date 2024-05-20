The 5th Presidential International Yacht Races kicked off from the district of Bodrum in Muğla, Türkiye on Monday.

Organized by the Istanbul Offshore Yacht Racing Club under the patronage of the Presidency, with the support of the Culture and Tourism, Youth and Sports Ministries, and in collaboration with the Turkish Sailing Federation, the races began with the Bodrum leg.

The course was set in the waters off Yalıkavak, and the start was given by Muğla Governor Idris Akbıyık, Bodrum District Governor Mustafa Çit, director of Youth and Sports Musa Kazım Açıkbaş, Bodrum Mayor Tamer Mandalinci, Southern Aegean Coast Guard Group Commander Lt. Col. Akın Coşkunlar, and president of the Istanbul Offshore Yacht Racing Club Ekrem Yemlihaoğlu.

In today's "Geographical Route Race," teams will compete along the Bodrum coast.

Governor Akbıyık informed journalists that 26 teams and 300 athletes from 16 countries are participating in the races.

Akbıyık also noted that offshore races will begin on Tuesday, stating, "This event is important for the promotion of our country, Bodrum, and Muğla. Interest is increasing every year. Muğla is not only the center of sea, sun, and sand but also a branded sports city. One of the most important events is the Presidential International Yacht Races."

Yemlihaoğlu remarked that the races began with the wind.

He indicated that, depending on weather conditions, teams will spend approximately eight hours on the course today, adding, "26 teams are currently at sea. The number of foreign countries and athletes is increasing every year. Tomorrow (Tuesday), there will be a race at sea with a very high level of difficulty."

Yemlihaoğlu also mentioned that the prize-giving ceremony for the races will be held at Bodrum Castle on May 26th.