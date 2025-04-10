The 60th Presidential Türkiye Cycling Tour will unfold its iconic route from April 27 to May 4, 2025.

Starting in Antalya, riders will pedal through Kemer, Kalkan, Fethiye, Marmaris, Akyaka, Aydın, Kuşadası, Selçuk, and Çeşme before concluding in Izmir.

This eight-day, eight-stage race will not only test the riders’ endurance but also highlight Türkiye’s rich cultural and natural beauty.

The event has gained global recognition, drawing attention to Türkiye’s allure as a tourism destination.

Each stage serves as a promotional platform, showcasing the country’s diverse landscapes to an international audience.

Global cycling icon

Emin Müftüoğlu, President of the Turkish Cycling Federation, reflects on the race's significant evolution.

What began as the Marmara Tour in 1963 and gained international status in 1965 has blossomed into one of the world’s premier cycling events.

"Sixty years is a pivotal milestone," Müftüoğlu said. "This tour is now recognized as one of the world’s leading sporting events."

This year’s tour will feature 23 teams, including Türkiye’s Istanbul Büyükşehir Belediyespor, Konya Büyükşehir Belediyespor, and Spor Toto teams, competing against renowned international cyclists.

As the only Turkish race in the UCI ProSeries category, the event underscores Türkiye’s prominent role in global cycling.

Cultural catalyst

The tour has been instrumental in spreading cycling culture throughout Türkiye, with a noticeable rise in bike sales and the organization of cycling events.

The 60th Presidential Cycling Tour of Türkiye will be held between April 27 and May 4. (DHA Photo)

"Cycling has evolved into a national culture," Müftüoğlu explained. "Today, we have weekly races, and the Presidential Cycling Tour's television coverage has played a pivotal role in this growth. It’s nurturing our culture while also boosting Türkiye’s global visibility."

Strategic tourism boost

The timing of the tour is no accident.

By hosting the event before the peak tourism season, Türkiye aims to increase its tourism share.

"The tour takes place before the season’s rush, strategically boosting awareness of Türkiye as a destination," said Müftüoğlu. "This event directly influences tourists’ decisions on where to visit as the season begins."

Izmir takes the lead in 2025

This year, the tour will end in Izmir, a city of historic significance, particularly for its role in Türkiye’s War of Independence.

Müftüoğlu explained that this year’s finale will be unlike any before, as three stages will take place in Izmir, including a challenging uphill race to Şirince and Meryem Ana.

"We’ll finish in Karşıyaka after a demanding course that includes stages in Çeşme," he added.

Last year’s 59th tour concluded in Istanbul, with Frank van den Broek of DSM-Firmenich PostNL claiming victory.