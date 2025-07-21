The sixth Presidential International Yacht Race has set off on a groundbreaking route – from Türkiye’s sun-drenched Marmaris coast straight to Cyprus, in honor of the 51st anniversary of the 1974 Cyprus Peace Operation.

For the first time, the prestigious event – held under the auspices of the Turkish Presidency – charts a direct 340-nautical-mile course to Cyprus, carrying with it messages of peace, freedom, and national remembrance.

Some 150 sailors from 15 teams launched into the Gulf of Marmaris on Saturday, embarking on what organizers call the toughest leg of the race: a non-stop, wind-driven sprint to Karpaz Gate Marina, Cyprus. Depending on weather conditions, the journey is expected to last at least three days.

“This is a historic first,” said Ekrem Yemlihaoğlu, president of the Istanbul Offshore Yacht Racing Club, which organizes the race. “We’re not only making waves in the sea – we’re raising our flag across the entire country through sailing.”

Yemlihaoğlu also revealed plans to repeat the same Marmaris-to-Cyprus route in November, turning this once-in-a-generation course into a recurring national fixture.

Race director Engin Yuvaktaş noted that the course isn’t just long – it’s tactically demanding. “The turning point near Anamur is the most challenging section. Wind shifts and sea currents here will test the crews’ strategy and endurance,” he said.

The symbolic start ceremony took place aboard an Arkın Group vessel in Marmaris Bay, attended by high-ranking officials including Marmaris District Governor Nurullah Kaya, Rear Admiral Rafet Oktar, and Naval Base Commander Brig. Adm. Neslim Eski.

At the finish line in Cyprus, the top team will receive a special trophy designed by students from the Arkın University of Creative Arts and Design’s Faculty of Fine Arts – blending artistry and athletics in a ceremony to be held Friday at the Arkın Karpaz Gate Marina.