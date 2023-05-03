Perihan Topaloğlu Acar, the Women's Handball Süper Lig top scorer for the past three seasons, expressed her pride in achieving the title of "goal queen" once again while playing for Görele Belediyespor.

Acar completed the 2020-2021 season with 218 goals, the 2021-2022 season with 243 goals, and reached 172 goals in the 2022-2023 season, securing her place as the top scorer once more.

In addition to being the top scorer, Perihan Topaloğlu Acar was also selected as the "Most Valuable Player of the League" this season based on an evaluation of statistics by the Turkish Handball Federation.

When asked about her achievement as the goal queen, the left playmaker expressed that it was a result of the self-confidence instilled in her by her coach and teammates.

She stated that her primary goal at the beginning of the season was to achieve success, and the goal scorer title is a later development.

For her team, it does not matter as to who scores the goal, as success is essential. However, the title of goal queen is a source of pride for the team.

Acar emphasized that Görele Belediyespor is a team project with the primary goal of winning over youth and producing professional athletes.

She believes that the team fell short of their intended success this season, unable to secure a few crucial matches. However, the team remains determined to achieve more success next season.

Looking to the future, Acar expressed her desire to build a strong team with the support of her coach and president to produce future professional athletes.

She expressed her readiness to stay with the team for the next season if they want her to.

Görele Belediyespor finished the league in eighth place with 12 points and was eliminated by Kastamonu Belediyespor in the first round of the play-off stage.