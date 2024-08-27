The Taliban government in Afghanistan has prohibited mixed martial arts (MMA), citing concerns over violence and the risk of death, an official told TOLOnews on Tuesday.

Ahmadullah Wasiq, head of the Physical Education and Sports Department, said the ban, enforced by the country’s morality police, was due to the sport's violent nature.

MMA, popular among Afghan youth, is not an Olympic sport because it does not meet all the criteria set by the International Olympic Committee (IOC), primarily due to safety concerns.

On Thursday, the Taliban ratified the Law on the Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice, which has been criticized by the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA).

The law imposes dress codes and behavior requirements for both men and women.

The Taliban defends the new morality law as a reflection of Islamic values and principles.

On Monday, Taliban chief spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid dismissed the concerns raised by UNAMA and others as unfounded.

"It is the responsibility of every Muslim and Islamic government to promote good and forbid evil,” Mujahid said.

He urged non-Muslims to understand Islamic values before expressing reservations or objections.

Mujahid emphasized that the law will be enforced justly and equitably.

UNAMA has described the law as a "distressing vision for Afghanistan’s future.” According to UNAMA, the law imposes severe restrictions on personal conduct, particularly affecting women and girls, and grants the morality police broad enforcement powers.