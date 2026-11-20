Deirdre Keane had completed more than 60 marathons before setting herself a new challenge: running all seven World Marathon Majors in a single year.

She never expected to accomplish the feat while pregnant, but the 38-year-old nurse practitioner crossed the finish line of the New York City Marathon in her third trimester, completing an extraordinary eight-month journey.

Keane, a New York native, finished the race earlier this month at 34 weeks pregnant, marking her seventh marathon during pregnancy and the final event in her World Marathon Majors challenge.

She clocked 4 hours, 6 minutes and 55 seconds, bringing an ambitious personal goal to a close despite the physical demands of pregnancy.

"I knew how bizarre it was to be running a marathon at 34 weeks, but I also knew how fit I was and self-aware of my body at this point," Keane said. "And while it is very unusual, I wasn't the first woman to have ever done this."

The challenge began as part of what Keane envisioned would be a final year of major athletic adventures before starting a family with her husband, Brian. After their marriage last year, the couple began discussing having children, although Keane expected pregnancy might take some time.

"In my mind, 2026 was going to be my year of bucket list items," she said. "I was like, this is going to be my last hurrah before settling down and becoming pregnant, becoming a mother."

With that in mind, she signed up for 11 endurance events, including all seven World Marathon Majors, a trail marathon in Ireland, two ultramarathons and an Ironman competition.

Her journey started with the Tokyo Marathon in March. However, by the time she reached the Boston and London Marathons in April, she noticed her pace had slowed and she was not feeling like her usual self.

A pregnancy test confirmed the reason.

Rather than abandon her ambitions entirely, Keane reconsidered her plans and made adjustments to account for her changing body. She agreed to run the upcoming marathon in Ireland at a slower pace and dropped the Ironman and second ultramarathon. She had already completed the first ultramarathon before discovering she was pregnant.

Her husband initially had reservations about the idea of continuing to run marathons, particularly because neither fully understood the physical demands and potential risks involved.

"Brian was understandably skeptical and worried at first. Neither of us fully understood the physical limitations of pregnancy and why. The research we found was surprisingly limited and frustrating," Keane said.

They eventually agreed to approach each race individually, with Keane avoiding efforts to maintain her usual speed and allowing herself to walk whenever necessary.

She was also initially apprehensive about discussing her plans with her obstetrician-gynecologist but was reassured when her doctor approved her continued participation.

"I don't think she thought I would do them towards the end, especially being so pregnant at New York. But I am very stubborn and determined," Keane said. "Plus I got lucky, I was feeling good. So I was able to do it."

Exercise is generally considered safe and beneficial during uncomplicated pregnancies. Medical guidance allows women who were regularly active before becoming pregnant to continue exercising, including vigorous aerobic activities, with appropriate medical supervision. However, research on prolonged, high-intensity endurance exercise during pregnancy remains limited.

With her doctor's approval, Keane continued her challenge across four major international races.

She ran the Sydney Marathon in Australia in August at 25 weeks pregnant, followed by the Berlin Marathon at 29 weeks. She then completed the Chicago Marathon at 31 weeks in just under four hours before returning home for the New York finale.

Deirdre Keane runs during the Berlin Marathon, Berlin, Germany, Sept. 27, 2026. (AP Photo)

By the time she reached the streets of New York, the physical demands of running while heavily pregnant had become more noticeable.

"I was starting to look heavily pregnant and feel it too," she said.

Friends supported her along the course, while Brian positioned himself at several points to provide water and ensure she stayed hydrated.

The route also offered an opportunity for some lighthearted moments. At mile 16, runners passed within a block of Weill Cornell Medical Center, where Keane plans to give birth.

"The marathon passed a block away from Weill Cornell at mile 16, where I'm delivering, so there were plenty of jokes about just pulling off there to have the baby or testing the medical volunteers' training on the course with an unusual medical intervention of a delivery," she said.

A father's legacy

Keane's determination to push through demanding physical challenges has deep roots in her childhood.

Her father, John, an Irish immigrant, was an enthusiastic marathon runner during the 1980s and 1990s. He died of cancer when she was 13, but continued running during the final months of his life.

According to Keane, he even completed his final New York City Marathon one day before undergoing surgery to remove a tumor.

Years later, while attending college, she decided to run a marathon in his memory. What began as a tribute developed into a lifelong passion.

"I loved marathons from the beginning, because it really shows me what the human body is capable of, not only from a physical standpoint, but from a mental standpoint," she said. "I realized how much grit I have and how capable I am to overcome hard things."

Running subsequently became a central part of Keane's life, providing an outlet beyond athletic competition. She said it also helped her manage the emotional demands of working as a nurse practitioner at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The isolation and uncertainty of that period pushed her to seek another major challenge. She signed up for the World Marathon Challenge, an extreme endurance competition involving seven marathons across seven continents in seven days.

Keane completed the challenge in 2023, finishing as the fastest woman that year.

Her latest achievement adds another remarkable chapter to a running career built around endurance and personal determination.

With all seven World Marathon Majors now completed, Keane is taking time to reflect on the experience and prepare for motherhood. She hopes the lessons she learned through running, and the example set by her father, will shape how she raises her son.

"I want to teach my son resilience and that he can do hard things," she said. "And that when life inevitably gets tough and throws challenges at him, he will push through them and see the other side of them, whether we elect to do them like a marathon or some things that are way beyond our control."