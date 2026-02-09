Turkish short-track speed skater Furkan Akar says he feels prepared, confident, and hungry for a medal as he gets set to compete at the Milano-Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, aiming to turn experience into a podium finish.

Speaking from the Olympic Village in Milan, Akar described a smooth build-up to his second Games and said years of racing at the highest level have sharpened both his mindset and his belief.

“I gained experience with a sixth place and a bronze medal, then raced many more international events,” Akar said. “This is my second Olympics. I feel very ready and very motivated. I believe I can finish on the podium.”

Akar arrives in Italy with a growing resume. He finished sixth in the 1000 meters at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, the best Olympic result ever for Türkiye in short track speed skating.

A year later, he claimed bronze at the 2023 European Championships in Gdansk, delivering Türkiye’s first European medal in the discipline.

Those milestones, he said, helped shape his confidence heading into Milan.

The atmosphere has already left a mark. Akar was one of the Turkish flag bearers at the opening ceremony, an experience he described as overwhelming and unforgettable.

“Carrying the Turkish flag in front of 80,000 people was incredibly exciting,” he said. “The energy here is completely different from Beijing. It was intense, emotional, and special. We are still training twice a day, fitness and ice sessions, right up to the 16th. The excitement keeps building.”

On the ice, Akar knows where the biggest challenge lies. He pointed to Canadian skaters as the strongest contenders in the men’s 500 meters but made it clear he is not intimidated.

“I think the Canadians are strong in the 500,” he said. “Other than that, I trust myself. I will give more than my best and represent my country in the strongest way possible.”

The Olympic environment, he added, carries a unique weight.

“Racing against the best athletes in the world is a very different feeling,” Akar said. “I worked hard for this, sacrificed a lot, and now I am seeing the reward. I want to thank everyone who supported me, from the federation to the Ministry of Youth and Sports. I am getting so many messages from across Türkiye, and that support means everything.”

Türkiye will be represented by two skaters in short track at Milano-Cortina for the first time. Denis Örs will join Akar in competition, with Örs also saying he feels strong and focused ahead of the races.

Akar and Örs are scheduled to compete in the men’s 500-meter heats on Monday, Feb. 16, at 1:17 p.m. local time. The event is known for its explosive pace, tight margins, and unpredictability, often producing dramatic finishes.