Antalya, a globally renowned tourism hotspot, is gearing up to enhance its appeal in sports tourism by boosting the number of bicycle-friendly facilities.

In 2020, the Turkish Ministry of Culture and Tourism initiated the "Bicycle Friendly Facility" program, strategically designed to draw affluent cycling enthusiasts and professionals to the city's tourism regions.

This initiative not only bestows a distinctive brand upon the facilities but also establishes specific criteria to facilitate a seamless experience for cyclists.

Among these criteria are designated parking spaces for bicycles, provisions for repairing malfunctions, dedicated bicycle washing areas, the employment of staff well-versed in cycling routes, the distribution of brochures and digital content pertaining to the routes, specialized menus catering to athletes in on-site restaurants and the timely dissemination of information about weather and road conditions.

Provincial Culture and Tourism Director Candemir Zoroğlu shared with Anadolu Agency (AA), "We want the facilities to be branded with certain criteria."

He emphasized that the certificate program's objectives include boosting hotel occupancy and air traffic during the winter season, as well as fostering the growth of agencies in the cycling and sports tourism sectors.

Highlighting Antalya's favorable climate for bicycle tourism, Zoroğlu emphasized the goal of extending tourism activities throughout the year.

Currently, 58 hotels nationwide, including 31 in Antalya, boast the coveted "bicycle-friendly" title.

A bicycle-friendly facilities zone shown on a building roof, Antalya, Türkiye, Jan. 25, 2024. (AA Photo)

Zoroğlu expressed a desire to increase the number of certified facilities, citing the easily achievable criteria that can bring substantial benefits.

He underscored that certified facilities are featured on the "Go Cycling Türkiye" portal, promoting the country's cycling routes.

Additionally, this certification enables hotels to carve out a niche as bicycle-friendly establishments on international reservation sites.

Anticipating an upward surge in cycling tourism, Zoroğlu emphasized that Antalya's rich natural and cultural offerings, including routes with archaeological sites and natural wonders, position it as a prime destination for cycling enthusiasts.

He stressed the need for investment and strategic planning by facilities and agencies to fully capitalize on this significant tourism product.

Bicycle Tourism Association spokesperson Okan Özkırmizi echoed the sentiment, emphasizing the city's ideal climate for winter bicycle tourism.

Geographically, Antalya is hailed as one of the world's premier bicycle destinations, stretching from Gazipaşa to Kaş.

Özkırmizi urged hotels and agencies to actively pursue the certification, noting Antalya's untapped potential, particularly during winter.