The Tour of Antalya powered by AKRA2023 promises to be a spectacular event as 25 teams and 175 cyclists from 15 countries come together to compete fiercely in a thrilling 615-kilometer (382.14-mile) race consisting of four stunning and demanding stages.

In February, teams of world-renowned cyclists will come together to pedal for a "Green Future," making a powerful statement of commitment to sustainability and environmental protection.

The highly anticipated Tour Of Antalya powered by AKRA 2023 is set to kick off its fifth edition on Feb. 9-12, 2023 with a flurry of excitement, as the teams participating have now been officially announced.

On the second slot of the International Cycling Union's (UCI) 2023 Elite Men's European Tours calendar, the international cycling race of Category 1 with 4 enchanting stages will be held in Antalya.

Gatherings of world cyclists will traverse the 615 kilometers of paradise roads in the four different stages of the race, comprising of 25 teams and 175 athletes from 15 countries.

Since 2018, the "Tour of Antalya" bicycle race has been organized within the framework of the Turkish Cycling Federation.

With the contributions of Argeus Travel & Events and Yedi Iletişim, the race has quickly become a brand, distinguished by its high standards and team quality.

Blessed with paradisiacal natural scenery, a unique history, and an incomparably picturesque climate, the Tour of Heaven (as it is aptly named) will include teams and stages of unparalleled beauty.

An impressive lineup of two World Tour teams, 10 Pro Continental squads, and 13 Continental teams will be competing in the organization.

The participation of the French Groupama-FDJ, currently sitting 7th in the UCI World Tour rankings, and Belgium's Alpecin-Deceuninck, 9th in the same table, will be a clear indicator of the growing brand value of this year's Tour Of Antalya powered by Accra – celebrating its 5th anniversary.

The Tour of Antalya powered by AKRA 2023 is set to be an extraordinary event, with countries, including Italy, Belgium, New Zealand and Great Britain, sending their elite teams to compete.

This year, for the first time ever, four Turkish teams will be joining the fray: Sakarya BB Pro Team, Spor Toto Cycling Team, Beykoz Municipality Sports Club, and Konya Metropolitan Municipality Sports, all of whom are eager to make their mark in the epic race.

The 2023 race will embody the theme of "Protecting our Forests for a Greener Future" in support of the reforestation efforts of Manavgat-Oymapınar, which was devastated by the summer 2021 forest fire.

The highlight of the race will be the "Tour Of Antalya powered by AKRA Manavgat Memorial Forest," which will be held in the serene, picturesque "Green Canyon" and "Liar Paradise" of Oymapınar.

Under the auspices of the Antalya Governor's Office, graced by the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry Antalya, Regional Directorate of Forestry and bolstered by all sponsors involved in the event, a memorial forest of saplings will be planted to commemorate all cyclists and media members who are partaking in the race.

Starting at Manavgat's majestic Oymapınar Dam Lake, world-renowned cyclists will be leading the charge to inspire action and pedal toward a greener future.

On Sunday, Feb. 12, the final day of the race will feature a special themed "Let's Protect Our Forests Together for a Green Future" awareness ride, with sapling planting activities available for all participants.