Argentine rider Eduardo Sepulveda of Italian team Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli won the fourth stage of the 57th Presidential Cycling Tour of Türkiye on Wednesday.

Sepulveda crossed the finish line in the first place with a time of 3 hours 48 minutes and 38 seconds.

New Zealand's Patrick Bevin from Israel-Premier Tech finished second, coming 15 seconds after Sepulveda, and Belgian Harm Vanhocke, from Belgium's Lotto Soudal team, came in third.

In the 147-kilometer fourth stage between Izmir (Konak) and Manisa (Spil), known for a challenging climb, the athletes rode to the Spil National Park, located at an altitude of 1,200 meters from an altitude of approximately 200 meters in the last 15 kilometers.

With this victory, Sepulveda took over the leadership of the general classification from Jasper Philipsen of Belgium's Alpecin-Fenix ​​team. National cyclist Mustafa Sayar, who played in Sakarya Metropolitan Municipality, ranked 9th in the general classification.

Some 161 cyclists from 25 teams participated in the stage, inaugurated by Sports Minister Mehmet Muharrem Kasapoğlu.

Remaining four stages

Stage 5: Manisa-Ayvalık: 192 kilometers

Stage 6: Edremit (Akçay)-Eceabat (57. Alay Şehitliği): 205 kilometers

Stage 7: Gelibolu-Tekirdağ: 135 kilometers

Stage 8: Istanbul-Istanbul: 136 kilometers