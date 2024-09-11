Turkish ultra-marathon swimmer Aysu Türkoğlu has made waves once again, conquering the grueling 33.5-kilometer (20.8-mile) Catalina Channel in just 1 hour and 36 minutes.

This achievement marks the completion of the fourth leg of the prestigious Oceans Seven challenge for Türkoğlu and cements her status as the youngest Turkish athlete to earn the "Triple Crown of Open Water Swimming."

At just 23, Türkoğlu is adding to her impressive list of accomplishments.

Turkish open water swimmer Aysu Türkoğlu poses for a photo after her Catalina Channel challenge, California, U.S., Sept. 11, 2024. (IHA Photo)

With the Catalina Channel swim under her belt, she has now completed four of the seven Oceans Seven courses, having previously succeeded in the English Channel, North Channel and Cook Strait.

Türkoğlu’s determination is unwavering.

Her goal is to complete all seven Oceans Seven swims within five years and secure a spot in the Guinness World Records.

Next on her agenda are the Gibraltar Strait, Kaiwi Channel, and Tsugaru Strait.

In July 2022, Türkoğlu made headlines as the youngest Turkish swimmer to cross the English Channel in 16 hours and 28 minutes.

By August 2023, she had become the first Turkish woman and the youngest Turkish athlete to complete the North Channel swim in 11 hours and 48 minutes.

In March 2024, she continued her remarkable journey by conquering the Cook Strait in New Zealand in 7 hours and 21 minutes, setting yet another record as the youngest Turkish swimmer to do so.

Vestel’s Marketing Director, Duygu Badem Uylukçuoğlu, expressed pride in supporting Türkoğlu. "As a leader in sports sponsorship for over a quarter-century, Vestel is honored to support Aysu Türkoğlu. We proudly watch her demonstrate a fighting spirit, determination, and dedication, serving as an inspiration to young athletes. We wish her continued success in achieving her goals."

Reflecting on her Catalina Channel experience, Türkoğlu noted its challenges. "The channel presented many unexpected difficulties. I hadn't anticipated swimming in such rough and turbulent conditions from the start. The first two hours were particularly tough, battling intense waves. Once the weather calmed, my pace improved, though the final two hours brought strong currents. Despite these obstacles, I completed the swim in 11 hours and 36 minutes and earned the Triple Crown title. I’m grateful for all the support I received throughout this journey."