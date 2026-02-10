Houston Rockets center Alperen Şengün said sharing good news with Türkiye means as much to him as the honor itself after earning his second straight NBA All-Star selection.

Speaking at the Rockets’ training facility, the 23-year-old described the back-to-back nod as a moment of pride not only for his career but for his country, especially during a difficult period back home.

“Recently, there have been earthquakes in Türkiye and very bad things have happened,” Şengün said. “That’s why I’m always happy to bring good news.”

Şengün emphasized the responsibility he feels representing Türkiye on the NBA’s biggest stage, calling it a source of motivation throughout the season. “I am proud to carry the name of Türkiye on my shoulders,” he said. “That’s great, my friend.”

Şengün was officially added to the 2026 NBA All-Star Game on Feb. 8 as an injury replacement for Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, with Commissioner Adam Silver naming him to Team World.

The selection makes Şengün the first Turkish player to earn consecutive All-Star appearances.

Mehmet Okur remains the only other Turkish player to be named an NBA All-Star, earning a single selection in 2007.

The Rockets’ center has backed up the honor with one of the most complete seasons of his young career.

Through 44 games, all starts, Şengün is averaging 20.8 points, 9.4 rebounds, and 6.3 assists per game while shooting 49.6% from the field.

Houston Rockets center Alperen Şengün reacts during the second quarter against the San Antonio Spurs at Toyota Center, Houston, U.S., Jan. 20, 2026. (Reuters Photo)

His assist average is a career high and highlights his evolution into one of the league’s most versatile playmaking big men.

This season, he is one of only a handful of players averaging at least 20 points, nine rebounds, and six assists.

Şengün’s production has helped keep Houston competitive in the Western Conference and further cemented his status as a cornerstone of the franchise.

The 2026 NBA All-Star Weekend will be held Feb. 13 to Feb. 15 in Inglewood, California, with the 75th All-Star Game played Feb. 15 at the Intuit Dome, the new home of the Los Angeles Clippers.

This year’s event will debut a new USA vs. World format, featuring a round-robin tournament among three teams playing four 12-minute games. The All-Star Game will tip off at 5:00 p.m. ET and air on NBC and Peacock.