The Houston Rockets, led by stellar performances from their rising stars, secured a thrilling 122-115 overtime victory against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center.

The win marked the Rockets’ 14th triumph of the season in an intense NBA regular-season clash.

Turkish sensation Alperen Şengün was a force on the court, clocking 35 minutes and delivering a near-triple-double performance.

Şengün racked up 22 points, 14 rebounds, seven assists, two steals, and one block, showcasing his growing dominance in the league.

He wasn’t alone in carrying the Rockets, as Jalen Green erupted for 41 points and seven rebounds, while rookie Amen Thompson contributed a double-double with 19 points and 13 boards.

Despite the 76ers’ best efforts, including a standout 39-point, 10-assist game from Tyrese Maxey and Guerschon Yabusele’s 22 points and seven rebounds, the Rockets proved too strong in the clutch.

Philadelphia suffered their 14th loss of the season, leaving their fans yearning for more consistency from the team.

LeBron powers Lakers

In another highlight of the night, LeBron James turned back the clock with a dazzling triple-double as the Los Angeles Lakers defeated the San Antonio Spurs 119-101 on the road.

The Lakers recorded their 11th win of the season, thanks to James’ 16 points, 11 assists, and 10 rebounds.

Anthony Davis was equally dominant, contributing 19 points and 14 rebounds in a commanding double-double performance.

The Spurs saw their four-game winning streak snapped despite promising contributions from Victor Wembanyama, who scored 20 points.

Harrison Barnes added 19, and Julian Champagnie chipped in with 18 points, but it wasn’t enough to stop the surging Lakers.

Scores around league

It was a packed night of NBA action with 14 games on the slate. Here are the results: