The Houston Rockets fell just short against the Charlotte Hornets in their electrifying NBA opener, losing 110-105.

Despite the defeat, Turkish star Alperen Şengün showcased his immense talent, delivering an impressive performance with 25 points, 18 rebounds, five assists, four steals and one block over 34 minutes of play.

While Şengün stole the spotlight, he was supported by Jalen Green, who netted 28 points, and Fred VanVleet, who contributed 14.

The Hornets were powered by LaMelo Ball’s stellar 34 points and 11 assists, along with Tre Mann’s 24 points and six rebounds, as they kicked off their season with a victory.

Bona's NBA debut

Meanwhile, in Philadelphia, the Milwaukee Bucks triumphed over the 76ers with a commanding 124-109 win.

Damian Lillard led the charge with 30 points and nine assists, while Giannis Antetokounmpo notched a double-double with 25 points and 14 rebounds.

In his NBA debut, Adem Bona, a rising star from Türkiye and a recent draft pick, took to the court for the 76ers.

Despite limited playing time – just three minutes – he made his mark with 2 points and 1 rebound.

For Philadelphia, Tyrese Maxey scored 25 points, Kelly Oubre added 21, and Andre Drummond posted a double-double with 10 points and 13 rebounds, but it wasn't enough to secure a win.