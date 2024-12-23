The Houston Rockets secured a thrilling 114-110 victory over the Toronto Raptors, with Alperen Şengün playing a pivotal role in the win.

The Turkish standout delivered a near triple-double performance, logging 17 points, 10 rebounds, five assists, three steals and two blocks in 33 minutes of play.

This victory marked the Rockets' 19th of the season. Dillon Brooks led the scoring with 27 points, while Jalen Green added 22.

For the Raptors, who suffered their seventh consecutive defeat, Ja'Kobe Walter was the top scorer with 27 points, and Ochai Agbaji and Chris Boucher each contributed 15.

Jokic’s triple-double

In another exciting NBA matchup, the Denver Nuggets triumphed 132-129 over the New Orleans Pelicans.

Nikola Jokic was the star of the game, posting a triple-double with 27 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists. Jamal Murray added 27 points, while Russell Westbrook chipped in 21 to help the Nuggets secure their 15th win of the season.

The Pelicans, who recorded their 25th loss of the season, were led by Jordan Hawkins, who scored 25 points, and CJ McCollum, who contributed 24.

Pacers cruise past Kings

In the final game of the night, the Indiana Pacers dominated the Sacramento Kings 122-95 on the road, securing a decisive win.