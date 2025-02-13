The Houston Rockets overcame the Phoenix Suns 119-111, securing their 34th win of the season.

Turkish star Alperen Şengün delivered an all-around performance with 17 points, 13 rebounds, five assists, two steals and one block in 38 minutes of play.

His efforts, along with Tari Eason's 25 points and Jalen Green's 22 points, propelled the Rockets to victory.

Despite a stellar 37-point, nine-assist performance from Kevin Durant, Phoenix suffered their 28th loss of the season.

Lakers stumble

The Utah Jazz handed the Los Angeles Lakers a 131-119 defeat, ending their six-game winning streak.

Lauri Markkanen led the Jazz with 32 points, supported by Jordan Clarkson's 21 points and Keyonte George's 20.

For the Lakers, Rui Hachimura contributed 19 points, while LeBron James added 18 points and seven assists.

Luka Doncic chipped in with 16 points and four assists.

NBA results:

Boston Celtics 116 - San Antonio Spurs 103

Washington Wizards 130 - Indiana Pacers 134

Orlando Magic 102 - Charlotte Hornets 86

Toronto Raptors 108 - Cleveland Cavaliers 131

Brooklyn Nets 100 - Philadelphia 76ers 96

New York Knicks 149 - Atlanta Hawks 148

Minnesota Timberwolves 101 - Milwaukee Bucks 103

Oklahoma City Thunder 115 - Miami Heat 101

New Orleans Pelicans 111 - Sacramento Kings 119

Chicago Bulls 110 - Detroit Pistons 128

Houston Rockets 119 - Phoenix Suns 111

Denver Nuggets 132 - Portland Trail Blazers 121

Utah Jazz 131 - Los Angeles Lakers 119

Dallas Mavericks 111 - Golden State Warriors 107

Los Angeles Clippers 128 - Memphis Grizzlies 114