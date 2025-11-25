Anadolu Efes Istanbul head to Monaco on Wednesday, aiming to reclaim form and momentum in a pivotal EuroLeague clash against AS Monaco Basket.

Tip-off at the intimate Salle Gaston Medecin comes at 9:30 p.m. (6:30 p.m. UTC), in a venue known for its fervent atmosphere, where the French side’s home-court edge often proves decisive.

With playoff positioning still fluid, this Round 13 matchup carries weight far beyond the standings.

Efes’ struggles and opportunities

Efes enters with a 5-7 record, sitting 15th in the tightly contested league.

Once back-to-back EuroLeague champions in 2021 and 2022, the Istanbul club has faced a rocky start this season, punctuated by narrow losses and injury setbacks.

Their offense averages a respectable 84.8 points per game (9th in the league), but defensive lapses and inconsistency have kept them out of the top eight as the season approaches the homestretch.

AS Monaco, meanwhile, enjoy a more comfortable 7-5 record and 6th-place standing.

The team blends veteran experience with young talent under head coach Vassilis Spanoulis, relying on balanced scoring (82.8 PPG) and efficient play (88.9 PIR, 6th in the EuroLeague).

Monaco’s home form, particularly in the 2,500-seat Salle Gaston Medecin, will test Efes’ road resilience.

Riding the wave

Efes arrive in Monaco on a wave of confidence after a 74-73 defensive masterclass against Barcelona at the Sinan Erdem Dome on Nov. 20.

Efes leaned on Shane Larkin’s 18 points and seven assists and Rodrigue Beaubois’ clutch late three-pointer to snap a two-game skid.

Beating a top-four team not only lifted morale but also sent a statement that Efes can still challenge Europe’s elite.

Monaco’s recent form is a mixed bag: a narrow 78-75 win over ALBA Berlin on Nov. 13 offset by a heavy 92-80 loss to Olympiacos on Nov. 7.

Mike James leads the French side, averaging 16.4 points per game, while Alpha Diallo’s presence inside (10.2 rebounds per contest) presents a major test for Efes’ frontcourt depth.

Historic context and head-to-head

Efes and Monaco share a competitive EuroLeague history, with Efes holding a narrow 3-2 edge over the past five encounters.

Their last meeting, March 2024 in Istanbul, ended 91-82 for Efes thanks to a second-half surge spearheaded by Larkin.

However, Efes’ 1-4 road record this season contrasts with Monaco’s 4-2 home mark, making this a finely balanced encounter.

Wednesday’s game also marks Efes’ 888th European appearance, highlighting decades of continental prominence.

Across previous 887 outings – including EuroLeague, EuroCup, and Korac Cup – Efes boasts a .563 winning percentage (499-388).

In the EuroLeague alone, Efes will play their 640th match since 2001-02, holding a .535 win rate (342-297) and celebrating their historic 2021 and 2022 Final Four titles, the only Turkish club to win multiple championships at Europe’s top level.