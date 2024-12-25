The second half of the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague kicks off on Thursday, with thrilling matchups featuring Türkiye’s Anadolu Efes and Fenerbahçe in the 18th round of the competition.

Anadolu Efes, currently in seventh place with 10 wins, will look to extend their winning streak after three consecutive victories.

They’ll face Monaco away at the Gaston Medecin Arena, with tip-off set for 9:00 p.m. –

Meanwhile, Fenerbahçe, fifth in the standings with 10 wins, aims to bounce back from two consecutive losses.

They will travel to Belgrade to challenge Partizan at the Belgrade Arena on Friday.

Match schedule:

Dec. 26:

9:00 p.m. – ALBA Berlin (Germany) vs. Real Madrid (Spain)

9:00 p.m. – Monaco (France) vs. Anadolu Efes

10:05 p.m. – Maccabi Playtika (Israel) vs. Zalgiris (Lithuania)

10:30 p.m. – EA7 Emporio Armani Milan (Italy) vs. Olympiakos (Greece)

Dec. 27:

10:00 p.m. – Virtus Segafredo Bologna (Italy) vs. LDLC ASVEL (France)

10:00 p.m. – Bayern Munich (Germany) vs. Panathinaikos AKTOR (Greece)

10:00 p.m. – Baskonia (Spain) vs. Paris Basket (France)

10:00 p.m. – Partizan (Serbia) vs. Fenerbahçe Beko

10:00 p.m. – Barcelona (Spain) vs. Crvena Zvezda (Serbia)

Current standings