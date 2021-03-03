Anadolu Efes climbed up to fifth in the table after claiming a 99-83 home win over Valencia in the THY EuroLeague Tuesday.

Valencia was off to a good start, taking a double-digit lead in the first quarter. Efes, however, fought back to take a 46-40 advantage at halftime, reports the EuroLeague official website.

The visitors kept on fighting but eventually ran out of energy as Efes pulled out of reach with a big lead in the fourth quarter.

Sertaç Şanlı was the star of the show, netting a career-high 20 points, while Rodrigue Beaubois provided the last push to finish with 19 points. Vasilije Micic scored 16, Shane Larkin netted 15 and Krunoslav Simon added 14 in the win as Efes made a club record 18 3-point shots.

Bojan Dubljevic helped Valencia with 15 points and six rebounds, with Klemen Prepelic (13), Derrick Williams (13) and Mike Tobey (12) all scoring in double figures.

Efes has now won its fifth straight game to improve to 16-10, while Valencia remained outside the playoff zone at 14-13.

Joan Sastre netted five early points to send Valencia ahead, but Simon and Micic scored inside as Efes also made a fast start. Williams, Dubljevic and Sam Van Rossom all netted from deep for a 6-14 Valencia lead midway through the opening quarter.

Dubljevic capped a 0-11 run with a jump hook, before Simon’s floater rescued Efes and Larkin added a triple. Tobey drilled a three to keep Valencia ahead. After Şanlı scored twice to bring Efes closer, Tobey beat the first-quarter buzzer from mid-range for an 18-23 lead.

Beaubois and Micic gave Efes a flying start to the second quarter and a pair of threes from Şanlı sent the hosts ahead 28-25. Şanlı stayed hot with a dunk, but Prepelic tied it up 30-30 from deep.

Larkin, Prepelic, Adrien Moerman and Beaubois were all on target from a long range, sending Efes ahead 39-37. Sastre responded with a 3-point play to send Valencia back in front before Micic weaved his way to the basket and then knocked down a three. Beaubois capped a 7-0 run to finish the half with Efes leading 46-40.

Dubljevic kicked off the second half by scoring and Williams twice dunked to send the visitors ahead, 46-47. Şanlı restored Efes’ lead from the foul line and Simon stretched the advantage by drilling a pair of threes.

Larkin also struck from deep to make it 59-52. Williams and Tobey responded with triples for Valencia, but Şanlı scored again and then beat the third-quarter buzzer from deep to give Efes a 68-58 lead. Beaubois opened the final frame with another three-point strike, which was answered by Prepelic and Van Rossom to make it 71-64.

It continued to rain threes as Beaubois struck twice more and Prepelic hit at the other end before Chris Singleton also joined the fun to stretch the lead to 81-69 with five minutes remaining. Yet another Beaubois 3-pointer maintained a strong advantage and Micic scored twice inside to make sure Valencia wouldn’t fight back. Larkin added a couple of late triples to stretch the margin as Efes ended just short of triple figures.