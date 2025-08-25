Turkish men’s basketball coach Ergin Ataman says he has spent the past two years preparing mentally for EuroBasket 2025 and is determined to deliver only the second medal in the country’s history at the European Championships.

“My only thought is to bring a medal to the Turkish National Team. I am 100% determined and motivated about this, and I want to achieve this,” Ataman said in an interview with Anadolu Agency (AA) before the tournament.

The European Basketball Championship will take place from Aug. 27 to Sept. 14 in Latvia, Poland, Finland and the Greek Cypriot. Türkiye has been drawn into Group A alongside host Latvia, Portugal, Estonia, Serbia and the Czech Republic.

Ataman, 59, said he is encouraged by the roster’s balance, chemistry and depth — qualities that make him believe Türkiye has its best chance in decades to win a medal. The team’s lone European podium finish came in 2001, when Türkiye claimed silver at home in Istanbul.

“We have a good squad, and we will fight to the end to get a medal,” Ataman said. “Many factors need to come together in sports: individual struggle, team struggle, rhythm, form, and luck. We need to always stay mentally strong and think about the medal in the tunnel light.”

Ataman stressed that defensive intensity will be Türkiye’s defining weapon in a tournament loaded with star talent.

“Ten or 11 countries are coming with very good squads and medal goals. We are one of them,” he said. “Desire alone is not enough. We need to perform and play the right basketball. In these tournaments, offense may not always go well, but if your defense is strong, you can stay in that match and ultimately find the winning formula. I believe the most important thing that will set us apart is team defense.”

Navigating a tough group

Türkiye’s campaign begins against Latvia, a matchup Ataman called “critical” but not decisive for advancing. The top three teams from each group will move on to the knockout stage.

“Serbia is considered the biggest favorite by the authorities to win the gold medal. Latvia will start the tournament with home-court advantage. Our first match is against Latvia, and it’s a match we absolutely want to win,” Ataman said. “However, winning or losing the Latvia match won’t end the tournament for us. After Latvia, the matches against the Czech Republic, Estonia, and Portugal are crucial. We absolutely must get through these matches without losing.”

Much of Türkiye’s hopes rest on star guard Shane Larkin, whom Ataman coached for five years at Anadolu Efes. The naturalized guard has recovered from the hand injury that sidelined him at the last EuroBasket.

“Larkin is very motivated and enthusiastic. He’s the kind of player the team is missing. Not just in attack but also in defense,” Ataman said. “Our expectation is that Larkin replicates the performance he showed in the Europa League playoffs at the end of last season. I think we’ll get the most out of him.”

National expectation

Ataman said Turkish basketball’s success at the club level — with Fenerbahçe and Anadolu Efes winning continental titles in recent years — has heightened pressure for the national team to finally break through.

“The Turkish people expect a medal from the National Basketball Team,” Ataman said. “Turkish basketball has achieved great success at the club level. We’ve achieved great success, but we haven’t been able to translate this to the national team. We are very confident in changing this unfortunate fate.”

With just days until tipoff, Ataman urged fans at home and abroad to throw their energy behind the squad.

“I expect everyone to believe in this team with positive energy,” he said. “If our players put up this fight and we support them, we can achieve success. I believe we will win a medal abroad for the first time in the 90-year history of European Championships.”