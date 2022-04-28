Turkish basketball club Bahçeşehir Koleji beat Italy's Reggio Emilia 90-74 to win the 2022 FIBA Europe Cup final second-leg in Istanbul Wednesday.

The Istanbul-based team won 162-143 in aggregate after winning the first leg in Italy 72-69 last week.

It is the Turkish club's first title in the FIBA Europe Cup and the first trophy in the club’s history.

Bahçeşehir Koleji was leading the game at Istanbul's Ülker Sports and Event Hall 43-37 by the end of the second quarter.

In the early minutes of the fourth quarter, Bahçeşehir Koleji extended the gap to 10 points after a dunk from Sam Dekker. The Turkish team held control of the game until the final buzzer.

U.S. shooting guard Jamar Smith led Bahçeşehir Koleji, scoring 17 points against Unahotels Reggio Emilia. He was named the MVP (Most Valuable Player) of the final.

Smith also made four assists. Jamal Jones scored 14 points while Dekker tallied 12 points for the Turkish club.

In addition, Bahçeşehir Koleji center Tarik Black sank 12 points.

Arturs Strautins and Stephen Mark Thompson Jr. were Reggio Emilia's top scorers with 19 points each. Strautins made 11 rebounds.

Established in 2015, the Europe Cup is organized by FIBA every year. It is FIBA Europe's second-tier club tournament.