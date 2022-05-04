Turkish side Bursaspor beat MoraBanc Andorra 85-68 to qualify for the EuroCup basketball final Tuesday.

Playing at Poliesportiu D'andorra, Bursaspor's Andrew Andrews was the highest scorer of the game with 20 points.

Derek Needham produced 13 points and seven assists and Onuralp Bitim scored 18 points in the victory.

For the losing side, Oriol Pauli helped his team with 16 points while Drew Crawford and David Jelinek each netted 11 points.

The Turkish basketball side made club history by clinching a final spot, where it will play the winner of Valencia Basket versus Virtus Segafredo Bologna.

The final game will be played on May 11.